Lopez’s run leads Omaha to 5-3 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Nicky Lopez scored on an error in the first inning to help the Omaha Storm Chasers secure a 5-3 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Thursday.

The error, part of a two-run inning, gave the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead before Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 4-1, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Paulo Orlando hit a two-run single.

The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Dini hit an RBI single, driving in Brett Phillips.

Omaha starter Foster Griffin (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Dennis Santana (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.