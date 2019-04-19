Karaviotis’ double leads Visalia to 5-4 win over Lancaster

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Mark Karaviotis hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 5-4 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday.

The double by Karaviotis started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Yoel Yanqui and Jake McCarthy hit RBI doubles.

After the teams traded runs, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Carlos Herrera hit a three-run home run.

Mack Lemieux (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lancaster starter Antonio Santos (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

The five extra-base hits for Visalia included a season-high five doubles.

In the losing effort, Lancaster got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Herrera homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.