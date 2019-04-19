Neuse’s single leads Las Vegas to 9-6 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-6 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. The Aviators swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Neuse, part of a three-run inning, gave the Aviators a 7-6 lead before Skye Bolt hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Aviators tacked on another run in the ninth when Eric Campbell hit a solo home run.

Brian Schlitter (2-0) got the win in relief while Williams Jerez (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Donovan Solano singled three times for the River Cats.

Las Vegas remains undefeated against Sacramento this season at 6-0.