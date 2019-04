STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Kopach and Luis Liberato scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 6-4 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday.

The Nuts tied the game 4-4 when Liberato scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Sam Delaplane (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Pat Krall (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Ports, Lazaro Armenteros singled twice, also stealing a base.