Downs hits grand slam, leads Rancho Cucamonga over San Jose

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Thursday.

The grand slam by Downs scored Nick Yarnall, Tre Todd, and Brayan Morales to give the Quakes a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Giants cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Logan Baldwin hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes later tacked on three runs in the eighth, including a triple by Morales that scored Yarnall.

Wills Montgomerie (1-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Aaron Phillips (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Chris Corbett doubled and singled twice.