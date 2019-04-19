Red Sox look to end 3-game losing streak

Boston Red Sox (6-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (14-5, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 7.98 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (1-0, 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Red Sox are 3-5 against opponents from the AL East. Boston's team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .410.

The Rays are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .346 is second in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with an OBP of .432. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 10 extra base hits and is batting .364. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 25 hits and is batting .352. Mitch Moreland is 8-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .299 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .209 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (toe), Jose De Leon: 10-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (foot), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (left knee discomfort.), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).