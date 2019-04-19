Angels look to stop 4-game losing streak

Seattle Mariners (14-8, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-11, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Angels: Felix Pena (4-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Angels are 4-10 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Mike Trout with an average of .348.

The Mariners have gone 5-3 against division opponents. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .343, good for first in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a mark of .483. The Mariners won the last meeting 11-10. Anthony Swarzak recorded his second victory and Ryon Healy went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Seattle. Cody Allen took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with five home runs and has 12 RBIs. Tommy La Stella is 8-for-29 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 15 extra base hits and is batting .267. Vogelbach is 12-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .250 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mariners: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (ankle), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).