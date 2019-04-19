Wainwright expected to start for St. Louis against New York

New York Mets (10-8, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-8, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (1-0, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and New York will meet at Busch Stadium on Friday.

The Cardinals are 5-2 in home games. St. Louis has hit 30 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with eight, averaging one every 7.8 at-bats.

The Mets are 8-5 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .350, good for second in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the lineup with a mark of .485. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 25 hits and is batting .342. Ozuna is 12-for-37 with two doubles, eight home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

McNeil leads the Mets with 25 hits and is batting .424. Michael Conforto is 12-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .270 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luke Gregerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Justin Williams: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler O'Neill: 10-day IL (arm), Harrison Bader: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Todd Frazier: 10-day IL (oblique).