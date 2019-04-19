Los Angeles brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Milwaukee

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-8, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-8, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (1-1, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (1-2, 6.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Brewers are 7-4 on their home turf. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .332 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with an OBP of .420.

The Dodgers are 4-4 in road games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .357 leads the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .500. The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. Julio Urias earned his first victory and Max Muncy went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Matt Albers registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .792. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 10 home runs and has 24 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 8-for-34 with a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (groin), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).