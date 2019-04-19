Rockies ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (11-7, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-12, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (0-1, 2.00 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rockies are 1-5 in home games. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .274, led by Trevor Story with a mark of .321.

The Phillies are 3-3 in road games. Philadelphia has hit 27 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Maikel Franco leads the club with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 12 RBIs and is batting .263. Ian Desmond is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Franco leads the Phillies with 18 RBIs and is batting .233. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .225 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Tyler Anderson: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: 10-day IL (finger), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: day-to-day (hamstring).