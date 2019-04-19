Chicago faces Arizona, aims to build on Hamels’ strong performance

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-9, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs are 3-2 in home games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .353 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the lineup with an OBP of .458.

The Diamondbacks are 6-4 on the road. Arizona has hit 29 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Walker leads the club with six, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .635. Contreras is 9-for-30 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 14 RBIs and is batting .237. Adam Jones is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).