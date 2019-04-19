Washington visits Miami, aims to build on Corbin’s solid performance

Washington Nationals (9-8, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (4-15, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Caleb Smith (0-0, 2.65 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Marlins are 2-7 against NL East opponents. The Miami pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.95, Trevor Richards paces the staff with a mark of 3.57.

The Nationals are 4-2 in road games. Washington's team on-base percentage of .344 is twelfth in the MLB. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .440. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neil Walker leads the Marlins with three home runs and is batting .222. Jorge Alfaro has 11 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .788. Matt Adams is 5-for-20 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .197 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 10-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Nationals Injuries: Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger).