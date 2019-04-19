Giants open 3-game series at Pittsburgh

San Francisco Giants (8-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 3.12 ERA, .92 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and San Francisco meet to begin a three-game series.

The Pirates are 4-2 on their home turf. Pittsburgh's lineup has 13 home runs this season, Josh Bell leads the club with three homers.

The Giants are 3-7 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .336 this season. Brandon Belt leads the team with a mark of .508. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 13 RBIs and is batting .310. Starling Marte is 9-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with four home runs and has 13 RBIs. Steven Duggar is 9-for-44 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.87 ERA

Giants: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).