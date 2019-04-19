Salcedo’s sac fly leads Mobile to 2-1 win over Montgomery

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Erick Salcedo drove in Brandon Sandoval with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 2-1 win over the Montgomery Biscuits in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Sandoval scored on the play to give the BayBears a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Connor Justus and then went to third on a single by Justus.

After Mobile added a run in the fourth on a single by Justus, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Josh Lowe hit an RBI single, scoring Rene Pinto.

Joe Gatto (2-0) got the win in relief while Montgomery starter Josh Fleming (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Biscuits, Thomas Milone singled twice, also stealing a base.