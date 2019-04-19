Schales’ homer leads Pensacola to 9-1 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Brian Schales hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 9-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Schales capped a four-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 4-0 lead after Brian Navarreto scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the seventh.

Pensacola right-hander Griffin Jax (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alec Bettinger (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.