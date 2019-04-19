Burcham’s double leads Hartford to 4-3 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Scott Burcham hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday.

The double by Burcham scored Brian Serven and Willie Abreu and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Hartford took the lead on an RBI double by Bret Boswell and an error. New Hampshire answered in the eighth inning when Forrest Wall hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Kevin Smith.

Logan Cozart (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ty Tice (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Hartford improved to 4-2 against New Hampshire this season.