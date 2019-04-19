Pina hits grand slam, leads Oaxaca over Laguna

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 13-0 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Friday.

The grand slam by Pina gave the Guerreros a 13-0 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Oaxaca. Earlier in the inning, Oaxaca scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Moises Sierra.

Oaxaca starter Irwin Delgado (3-0) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Edgar Osuna (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings.

The Algodoneros were blanked for the first time this season, while the Guerreros' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.