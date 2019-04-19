Ruta, Rijo and Saez lead Trenton in win

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Ben Ruta had four hits, while Wendell Rijo and Jorge Saez recorded three apiece as the Trenton Thunder topped the Portland Sea Dogs 13-10 on Friday.

Ruta doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs. Rijo singled three times, scoring two runs.

Trailing 10-1, Portland batted around in the seventh inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including a three-run double by C.J. Chatham.

Following the big inning, the Thunder added to their lead in the top of the next frame when Saez hit a two-run home run.

Trenton right-hander Garrett Whitlock (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Denyi Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Trenton remains undefeated (5-0) against Portland this season.