Alvarez’s single leads Bowling Green to 9-6 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Roberto Alvarez hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 9-6 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Friday.

The single by Alvarez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead before Grant Witherspoon scored on a sacrifice later in the inning.

After Bowling Green added seven runs in the fifth, the Loons cut into the deficit with six runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI single by Jair Camargo.

Easton McGee (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Great Lakes starter Jeronimo Castro (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.