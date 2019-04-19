Adolfo’s double leads Birmingham to 7-2 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Micker Adolfo hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 7-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.

The double by Adolfo started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Barons a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Joel Booker hit an RBI single, driving in Ti'Quan Forbes.

Birmingham left-hander Sean Nolin (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Yamamoto (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Brian Miller homered and singled, also stealing a base.