Sanchez hits walk-off single, Frisco beats Midland 4-3

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Tony Sanchez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Midland RockHounds 4-3 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the RoughRiders and a five-game winning streak for the RockHounds.

LeDarious Clark scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

One batter earlier, Andretty Cordero singled, scoring Preston Beck to tie the game 3-3.

The RoughRiders cut the deficit to 3-2 when Beck hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Jairo Beras (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Norge Ruiz (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the RockHounds, Luke Persico tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.