Starling leads Omaha to 10-4 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Bubba Starling homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Omaha Storm Chasers topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-4 on Friday.

Omaha batted around in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run double by Frank Schwindel.

After New Orleans scored two runs in the first on a home run by Peter O'Brien, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the second inning when Monte Harrison hit a two-run double.

The Storm Chasers later added one run in the third, two in the fifth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Omaha starter Ben Lively (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Neidert (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and four hits while only recording a single out.

O'Brien homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Baby Cakes.