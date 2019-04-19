Raleigh’s homer leads Modesto to 4-1 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 4-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Friday.

The home run by Raleigh scored Jack Larsen to give the Nuts a 3-1 lead.

The Nuts tacked on another run in the seventh when Johnny Adams hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Liberato.

Starter Ljay Newsome (3-1) got the win while Jared Poche' (0-3) took the loss in relief in the California League game.