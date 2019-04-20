Riley’s sacrifice leads San Jose to 6-3 win over Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- John Riley drove in Kyle McPherson and Logan Baldwin with a sacrifice hit in the second inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 6-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday.

The sacrifice hit by Riley, part of a three-run inning, gave the Giants a 2-0 lead before Riley scored on a forceout later in the inning.

After Rancho Cucamonga scored a run in the second, the Quakes cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jeter Downs hit an RBI double, scoring Brandon Montgomery.

The Giants later added a run in the sixth and two in the ninth. In the sixth, David Villar scored on an error, while Riley hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Camilo Doval (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rancho Cucamonga starter Victor Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Carlos Rincon homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Quakes. Downs tripled and doubled.