Cubs face Diamondbacks, aim to build on Hendricks’ strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-10, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-9, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (2-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 6-5 in road games. The Arizona pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.15, Zack Godley paces the staff with a mark of 6.26.

The Cubs are 3-2 in home games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .364 is second in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the lineup with an OBP of .458. The Cubs won the last meeting 5-1. Kyle Hendricks earned his first victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Merrill Kelly registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 24 hits and has 16 RBIs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs and has 11 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 5-for-29 with four doubles and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .233 batting average, 1.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).