Kluber expected to start for the Indians against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (9-9, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (11-7, first in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Corey Kluber (2-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians host the Atlanta Braves for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Indians are 5-1 in home games. Cleveland has slugged .319, last in the league. Carlos Santana leads the club with a .537 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Braves are 2-3 on the road. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .355 is fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .439.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with seven extra base hits and is batting .258. Jake Bauers is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 22 hits and is batting .289. Dansby Swanson is 8-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: day-to-day (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: 10-day IL (ankle/calf).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).