Shoemaker, Blue Jays to face Fiers, Athletics on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays (9-12, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-11, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Matt Shoemaker (3-0, 1.75 ERA, .86 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Athletics: Mike Fiers (3-1, 7.06 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Toronto will square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday.

The Athletics are 7-6 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 37 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Khris Davis leads them with 10, averaging one every 8.1 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 5-6 in road games. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .217 batting average. Freddy Galvis leads the club with an average of .304. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-1. Marcus Stroman earned his first victory and Brandon Drury went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Brooks registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and has 20 RBIs. Josh Phegley is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 10 extra base hits and has seven RBIs. Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .272 batting average, 6.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).