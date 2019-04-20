Fillmyer, Royals to face Tanaka, Yankees

Kansas City Royals (7-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (9-10, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Heath Fillmyer (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will play at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The Yankees are 6-7 on their home turf. New York has hit 32 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Brett Gardner leads the team with five, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Royals are 2-6 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .418 this season. Alex Gordon leads the club with a .571 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits. The Yankees won the last meeting 6-2. CC Sabathia earned his first victory and Gardner went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Jakob Junis registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 15 RBIs and is batting .227. Gary Sanchez is 10-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with five home runs and is batting .237. Hunter Dozier is 15-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Royals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (calf).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).