Adams’ single leads Fayetteville to 3-2 win over Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Fayetteville Woodpeckers a 3-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Woodpeckers and a three-game winning streak for the Mudcats.

Bryan De La Cruz scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Corey Julks.

The single by Adams scored De La Cruz to give the Woodpeckers a 3-2 lead.

Ryan Aguilar scored on an error in the first inning to give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead. The Woodpeckers came back to take the lead in the second inning when Jacob Meyers hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Scott Manea.

Carolina tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Payton Henry hit a solo home run.

Jose Bravo (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carolina starter Dylan File (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Henry homered and singled for the Mudcats.