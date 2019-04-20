Winckowski, Aiello lead Lansing to 4-0 win over Dayton

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Johnny Aiello singled twice, and Josh Winckowski allowed just two hits over six innings as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Dayton Dragons 4-0 on Saturday.

Winckowski (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

Lansing scored three runs in the first, including a single by Aiello that scored Jordan Groshans. The Lugnuts scored again in the fifth inning, when Otto Lopez hit an RBI double, driving in Groshans.

Jacob Heatherly (1-2) didn't record an out and allowed three runs in the Midwest League game.

The Dragons were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.