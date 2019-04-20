Alcantara’s double leads Binghamton to 6-5 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Arismendy Alcantara hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 6-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The double by Alcantara came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Rumble Ponies a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Alcantara scored on an error.

In the bottom of the sixth, Erie scored on an error that brought home Kody Eaves. In the following at-bat, Jose Azocar hit an RBI single, driving in Cam Gibson to cut the Binghamton lead to 6-5.

Starter Michael Gibbons (2-1) got the win while Trent Szkutnik (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Binghamton improved to 3-0 against Erie this season.