Herron’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 4-2 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Jimmy Herron hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 4-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Herron, part of a two-run inning, gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead before Luke Reynolds scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

After Myrtle Beach added a run in the fifth when Herron hit a sacrifice fly, scoring D.J. Wilson, the Hillcats cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Tyler Friis hit an RBI double, driving in Mike Rivera.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the sixth when Miguel Amaya hit a solo home run.

Lynchburg saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nolan Jones hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Wakamatsu in the seventh inning to cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 4-2.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Paul Richan (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Garza (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.