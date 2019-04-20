Vallot’s double leads Lexington to 7-2 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Chase Vallot hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 7-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

Eric Cole scored on the play to give the Legends a 1-0 lead after he reached base with two outs on a forceout, stole second and then went to third on a double by Vallot.

The Legends later added five runs in the second and one in the eighth. In the second, Michael Gigliotti hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Cole, while Rubendy Jaquez scored on an error in the eighth.

Lexington starter Charlie Neuweiler (1-1) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tyler McKay (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.