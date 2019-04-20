Beer leads Fayetteville over Carolina 6-3

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Seth Beer hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-3 on Saturday.

Fayetteville took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Colton Shaver.

After Fayetteville added two runs in the second on a home run by Beer, the Mudcats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Rob Henry hit a three-run home run.

Fayetteville starter Bryan Abreu (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Christian Taugner (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.