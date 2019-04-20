Marvel carries Altoona to 2-0 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- James Marvel tossed a one-hit shutout, leading the Altoona Curve to a 2-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Curve snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory.

Marvel (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one.

Both runs for Altoona came in the fifth inning when Hunter Owen scored on a forceout and Jerrick Suiter scored on an error.

Garrett Williams (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out one and walked four.

The Flying Squirrels were blanked for the second time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.