Mercado leads Columbus over Toledo 4-2

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Oscar Mercado had two hits and scored two runs as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 4-2 on Saturday.

Columbus started the scoring in the first inning when Mark Mathias hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Barnes.

After Columbus added a run in the third on a single by Ryan Flaherty, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Willi Castro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Danny Woodrow.

The Clippers tacked on another run in the ninth when Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run.

Toledo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Victor Reyes hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Columbus lead to 4-2.

Columbus right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Carpenter (0-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and five hits over five innings.