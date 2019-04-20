Griffin’s homer leads Burlington to 6-1 win over Peoria

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Spencer Griffin hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 6-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday. With the victory, the Bees swept the three-game series.

The home run by Griffin scored Livan Soto to give the Bees a 3-1 lead.

The Bees later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Francisco Del Valle hit an RBI single, while Michael Stefanic hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Tyler Smith (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Peoria starter Kyle Leahy (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.