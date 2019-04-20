Fabela, Avila lead Mexico to 13-3 win over Tabasco

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Emmanuel Avila hit a pair of two-run home runs and three hits as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 13-3 on Saturday.

The home run by Fabela capped a four-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 5-1 lead after Carlos Figueroa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Mexico later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Avila hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Mexico starter Arturo Lopez (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Pablo Oramas (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Miguel Torrero homered and singled for the Olmecas.