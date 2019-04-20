Lockridge’s double leads Charleston to 3-1 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Brandon Lockridge hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 3-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday.

The double by Lockridge scored Eduardo Torrealba and Canaan Smith to give the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the ninth when Nelson Gomez hit a solo home run.

Shawn Semple (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Solomon Bates (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.