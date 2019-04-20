Welker hits two homers as Hartford gets past New Hampshire 12-4

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Colton Welker hit a pair of homers, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 12-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

Brian Serven and Bret Boswell also homered for the Yard Goats.

The home runs by Welker, both solo shots, came in the third off Patrick Murphy and in the sixth off Jackson McClelland.

Hartford southpaw Jack Wynkoop (1-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Murphy (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Several Fisher Cats chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Nash Knight homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Hartford improved to 5-2 against New Hampshire this season.