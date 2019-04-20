Harrison’s homer leads New Orleans to 4-3 win over Omaha

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Monte Harrison hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 4-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday.

The home run by Harrison tied the game 3-3.

Omaha went up 3-0 when Jorge Bonifacio scored on an error in the sixth inning. New Orleans answered in the bottom of the inning when Isan Diaz hit a two-run double.

Dylan Lee (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Michael Ynoa (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.