Pereda’s single leads Tennessee to 6-2 win over Chattanooga

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jhonny Pereda hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Pereda started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jared Young hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Robel Garcia.

The Smokies tacked on another run in the sixth when P.J. Higgins hit an RBI single, driving in Nico Hoerner.

Jordan Minch (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Chattanooga starter Jordan Johnson (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.