Sanchez, Macias lead the way for Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Lolo Sanchez tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. With the loss, the Shorebirds snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Fabricio Macias homered and singled with two runs for Greensboro.

Greensboro started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Mason Martin and a solo home run by Macias.

Following the big inning, the Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Robert Neustrom and Adam Hall hit RBI singles.

The Grasshoppers later added two runs in the third and one in the fourth and eighth to secure the victory.

Greensboro right-hander Steven Jennings (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Gray Fenter (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing six runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.