Florentino’s homer leads Rome to 5-4 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Darling Florentino hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 5-4 win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday.

The home run by Florentino scored Logan Brown and Brendan Venter and was the game's last scoring play.

Claudio Custodio (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Hunter Haworth (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Kole Cottam homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Drive.