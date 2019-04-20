Brantly, Rodriguez lead the way for Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Rob Brantly homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 13-8 on Saturday.

Sean Rodriguez homered and doubled with three runs and a pair of RBIs for Lehigh Valley.

With the game tied 2-2 in the third, Lehigh Valley went out in front when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Andrew Romine that scored Rodriguez.

After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when LaMonte Wade scored on a double and Ronald Torreyes scored when a runner was thrown out.

Lehigh Valley starter JoJo Romero (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chase De Jong (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and six hits over two innings.

The eight extra-base hits for Lehigh Valley included a season-high five doubles.

Randy Cesar doubled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Red Wings. John Andreoli homered and singled.

Lehigh Valley improved to 8-2 against Rochester this season.