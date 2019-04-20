George hits grand slam, leads Winston-Salem over Potomac

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jordan George hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-2 win over the Potomac Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The grand slam by George, part of a five-run inning, gave the Dash a 4-0 lead before Craig Dedelow hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Nationals cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Telmito Agustin hit a sacrifice fly and Aldrem Corredor hit a solo home run.

Zach Lewis (2-1) got the win in relief while Potomac starter Luis Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Potomac won the first game 6-2.