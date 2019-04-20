English, De La Trinidad lift Pensacola over Mobile 5-0

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Tanner English singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mobile BayBears 5-0 on Saturday.

Ernie De La Trinidad singled three times for Pensacola.

Pensacola went up 4-0 in the fifth after English hit a two-run single.

Pensacola starter Sean Poppen (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Ball (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up two runs and four hits over four innings.

The BayBears were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 4-2 against Mobile this season.