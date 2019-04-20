Encarnacion’s homer leads Clinton to 3-2 win over Wisconsin

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jerar Encarnacion hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 3-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday. The LumberKings swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Encarnacion gave the LumberKings a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 3-1, the Timber Rattlers cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Brice Turang scored on an error.

Clinton left-hander Manuel Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Sunitsch (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.