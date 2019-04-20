Gomber, Garcia lead Memphis to 3-0 win over Round Rock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Austin Gomber tossed a three-hit shutout and Adolis Garcia homered and scored two runs, as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Round Rock Express 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Gomber (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, Memphis took the lead on a walk by Drew Robinson that scored Garcia. The Redbirds then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Garcia hit a solo home run, while Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Rogelio Armenteros (1-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Express were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Redbirds' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Round Rock won the first game 11-6.