Giambrone’s homer leads Iowa to 11-1 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to an 11-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

The home run by Giambrone, part of a five-run inning, gave the Cubs a 4-0 lead before Dixon Machado hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Cubs later added three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Rowan Wick (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Rob Zastryzny (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Iowa improved to 4-2 against Okla. City this season.